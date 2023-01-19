Campers still stuck in Catalina State Park

TUCSON (KVOA) —After being stranded for five days, people are furious at Catalina State Park.
Campers situation didn't get much better today; as they weren't able to go home Thursday night. There is still a lot of water blocking the road for people to leave.
"Clearly people are very frustrated about the situation," said Christine Henry from Colorado.
What was supposed to be a fun vacation has turned into a nightmare.
Rainy weather caused the road to exit to Catalina State Park to flood, now many people are stranded.
Some people decided to take a chance and drive through the water as others walked to get food and resources.
"They said It was just going to be a day or two. I'm worried that I'm running out of food and propane. We have no clear idea of when we will get out of here," said Tom Furlong who is from Montana.
A construction vehicle was shoving dirt and water back and forth in hopes to get the road clear but it wasn't working.
People tell News 4 Tucson they are upset that nobody else has come to rescue them.
"There has been no communication, we don't really know what's going on. A little communication would go a long way. I have nothing against the park ranger man in charge but if you are not an expert on doing what you are doing in regards to moving the water, then you should get some help. They haven't done that from what I've seen," said Rocky Mondello from New Mexico.
While this has been a nightmare for many, some people are actually having fun.
"There's a lot of people stranded here but we are meeting a lot of friends so it's pretty awesome," said Camper Elleny Hutton.
One woman told me she has missed four days worth of work which will impact her finances. The state park doesnt know exactly when stranded campers will be able to leave.
They are hoping it will be Friday.