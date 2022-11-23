Best time to hit the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Interstates are expected to swell with last-minute Thanksgiving travelers.
If you plan on getting on the road Wednesday evening, the best time is after 8 p.m.
Travelers from all over the country are trying to make it to their destinations for Turkey Day, including a lot of travelers in and through Tucson.
This holiday is actually the 3rd busiest travel week for Thanksgiving in the past 22-years.
triple a reports 49-million people are traveling by car.
Many tell News 4 Tucson they will likely filling up the tank in Arizona because gas is cheaper.
“That's why my brother filled up here because California is going to be an arm and a leg," said traveler Carl Roberson.
The good news is, right now gas prices are lowest they have been since February.
In Arizona, the average price of gas is just over $4 per gallon, and the national average is $3.61
AAA reports 4 and a half million people are traveling by air for Thanksgiving. That's a big increase since the beginning of the pandemic. More people are excited about Thanksgiving getting back to normal.
“It's definitely different because I was used to traveling with the mask and all the mandates and having to test and have all that lifted was nice but it was definitely a big change," said someone who was traveling from Alaska to Arizona.
If you plan on hitting the roads tomorrow, the best times to travel are before 11 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m.