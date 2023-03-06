Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport ranked in top ten for shortest wait times

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is ranked seven in a list of U.S. airports with the shortest average wait times.
According to research conducted by Travel Lens, an online travel publication, the Phoenix airport wait time average was 10 minutes. The airports with the shortest average wait times were John Wayne Airport in California and Kahului Airport in Hawaii, both averaging six minutes.
The report also examined passenger satisfaction scores, Google Reviews and carbon dioxide emissions per passenger.
Sky Harbor scored a passenger satisfaction score of 765/1000 and a Google Review rating of 4.2/5. The airport produces 89g/kg of carbon dioxide emissions per passenger.
Overall, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport was ranked 12 in the U.S., with an airport rating of 5.92/10.