 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT BELOW 6000 FEET FROM MONDAY
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST
WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 150, which includes the lower
elevations of Pima and Pinal Counties and portions of Fire
Weather Zone 151, including Santa Cruz and South Central Pima
Counties.

* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

'Vampire straw' confiscated from traveler at Boston airport

  • Updated
  • 0
'Vampire straw' confiscated from traveler at Boston airport

This "vampire straw," designed as an inconspicuous self-defense weapon, was confiscated at Boston's Logan Airport on April 23, according to TSA New England.

 TSA New England

A traveler at Boston Logan International Airport was arrested after he was found to have in his carry-on luggage a so-called "vampire straw," which can be used as a weapon.

The 26-year old man was headed to Chicago from Boston on April 23, according to an email from Daniel Velez, spokesman for TSA New England. On Twitter, Velez explained that Massachusetts State Police confiscated the straw from the man's carry-on bag and eventually arrested him.

Velez told CNN that while vampire straws may be permitted in checked luggage in some states, they are illegal to carry in Massachusetts.

The man was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police. His name was not released by police.

What is a vampire straw

The image Velez posted of the item shows a metal straw with a tapered end labeled "szaboinc.com." He told CNN that the straw's "strength, length and dagger-like point make it a defense weapon" and that the "company's website labels it as such."

The Szabo Inc. website advertises an $85 titanium vampire straw. According to the product description, the straw "allows the user to drink effortlessly any thick shake or smoothie."

But in addition to making it easier to drink a smoothie, the straw is also "designed for self defense" and is "super tough and long enough to be used like a dagger," reads the website. Each 10-inch straw is made to order in the US, according to the website.

When reached by CNN, an official at Szabo didn't have an immediate comment.

Massachusetts State Police told CNN that the straw was prohibited under Massachusetts General Law Chapter 269-Section 10-Paragraph (b), which bans carrying certain "edged instruments" that include stilettos and daggers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you