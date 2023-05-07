U of A screens student thesis films at event, I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN, at the Fox Theatre

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The U of A’s nationally ranked Film & Television Program, screened its 18th annual senior thesis short film showcase, I Dream In Widescreen, last night in Tucson.

If you were unable to attend in person, or want to rewatch any of the films, the entire program will be available to view on the TFTV’s YouTube channel, from May 7 through 21.

"This year's films are such a tremendously eclectic bunch," says Jacob Bricca, ACE, TFTV’s head of Film & Television Production. “Every one of these students – directors, producers, craftspeople – pushed themselves to the limit to make these films what they are."

This year’s jurors, all U of A alumni, include Tanya De Angelis, the associate director of Archives and Collections at the Sundance Institute, award-winning producer Neal Edelstein (Mulholland Drive, The Ring), and Jeff Yanc, program director at the Loft Cinema, southern Arizona’s leading independent art house cinema.