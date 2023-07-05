 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from
109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts. Temperatures
will be a bit cooler today and just below excessive heat criteria
most areas before increasing again Thursday through Friday.
However due to the cumulative affect of heat on human bodies, the
warning will be remain in effect through Friday.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk
during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded
or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be
moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
Call 9 1 1.

&&

Turkey seeks return of ‘stolen’ statue’s severed head

  • Updated
  • 0
Turkey seeks return of ‘stolen’ statue’s severed head

The bronze head of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus is seen on display at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen on June 29.

 Camille Bas-Wohlert/AFP/Getty Images

Editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.

(CNN) — Turkey is seeking the repatriation from Denmark of what it says is the severed head of a nearly 2,000-year-old Roman statue that was stolen from it decades ago.

The bronze statue dates back to 225 C.E. and depicts Septimius Severus, the Roman emperor who reigned between 193 and 211 C.E. It was returned headless to Turkey in March from the United States, and Turkish authorities say the missing head is on display at the Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek museum in Copenhagen.

The Glyptotek confirmed to CNN that the Turkish embassy has contacted the museum to discuss the repatriation of the piece.

The museum’s previous research had concluded the emperor’s head did match the bronze body, a spokesperson told CNN in a statement. However, the museum believes knowledge on the matter is “deficient and outdated,” because that research was done over 40 years ago.

“The doubt arises from the fact that there is no evidence that the fracture surfaces of the head and body fit together,” Glyptotek’s head of communications Sofie Konigsfeldt told CNN.

The museum has initiated technical investigations and “looks forward to obtaining clarity on the matter,” she said.

The new research will be used as the basis for potential repatriation to Turkey. The decision to return the artwork isn’t solely in the hands of the museum but also involves the Danish government, Konigsfeldt added.

The body of the statue — now on display at the Antalya Archeological Museum — was repatriated from the United States, where it had been on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art since 2011.

The statue was stolen in the 1960s from an archeological site in Bubon, southwest Turkey and smuggled out of the country, according to a statement from the New York District attorney’s office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you