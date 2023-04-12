Tucson Botanical Gardens to host LEGO building competition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- The Tucson Botanical Gardens will host a Mini-Masters LEGO building competition this Saturday.
The competition will be comprised of 16 teams, all competing to create a master build in two hours using LEGO pieces provided by Tucson Botanical Gardens.
The judges of the competition will be mom-son duo Emily and Liam Mohajeri Norris, from season three of the Fox reality TV show, LEGO Masters.
All teams will be able to keep their creations, and the top three winners will have their build on display at the botanical gardens until May 14.
The competition will be Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, and audience viewing will be available with garden admission.