...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Tucson Botanical Gardens to host LEGO building competition

Tucson Botanical Gardens
By Julia Leon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) -- The Tucson Botanical Gardens will host a Mini-Masters LEGO building competition this Saturday.

The competition will be comprised of 16 teams, all competing to create a master build in two hours using LEGO pieces provided by Tucson Botanical Gardens. 

The judges of the competition will be mom-son duo Emily and Liam Mohajeri Norris, from season three of the Fox reality TV show, LEGO Masters. 

All teams will be able to keep their creations, and the top three winners will have their build on display at the botanical gardens until May 14. 

The competition will be Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, and audience viewing will be available with garden admission.

