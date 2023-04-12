Tucson Botanical Gardens to host LEGO building competition

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154... The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday. * WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts between 35 and 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. &&