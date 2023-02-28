 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 trailer previews more chaos and competition

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 trailer previews more chaos and competition

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso."

 AppleTV+

The first full trailer for the new season of "Ted Lasso" is here.

The hit series, starring Jason Sudeikis, will air the premiere of Season 3 on March 15 on Apple TV +.

"The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," reads an official synopsis for the new episodes.

It continues: "In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

The show took home multiple Emmy Award wins for Season 1 and Season 2.

Following the premiere a new episode airs weekly every Wednesday.

