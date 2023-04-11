 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATIONS BELOW 5000 FEET IN FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Elevations Below 5000 feet in Fire Weather
Zones 150, 151, 152, 153, And 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with gusts
to around 35 to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

'Succession' writer reveals they used code words 'Larry David' to hide major plot development

  • 0

The team behind "Succession" took absolutely no chances when they started planning this season's major plot twist.

Georgia Pritchett, one of the writers and co-executive producers for the hit HBO series, tweeted on Tuesday that they "decided" on their "tough secret" in January, and to make sure "nobody found out," they "used code on the whiteboards." (CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And what code did they pick?

"Larry David meant Logan Dies," Pritchett wrote in her social media post. "So episode 403 said Connor's Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode."

Larry David, of course, is the creator and star of another successful HBO series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

As for "Succession," viewers were left in a bit of a tailspin after the most recent episode, in which grisly family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died, leaving his family grappling with the future -- and indeed -- who will succeed his position of power.

The final season of "Succession" continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

