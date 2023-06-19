 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO WEST WINDS,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR EASTERN PORTIONS OF
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151 AND 152,
AND ALL OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire Weather Zone 150, most of Fire
Weather Zones 151 and 152, and all of Fire Weather Zone 154.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 7 PM MST today.

* WINDS...Southwest to west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 to
40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in January, continue in California

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in January, continue in California

The search for British actor Julian Sands, seen here in Los Angeles in 2020, resumed on June 17.

 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

(CNN) — The search for British actor Julian Sands, who was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel mountains northeast of Los Angeles, resumed on Saturday, according to a news release on Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The release stated that officials “continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands. Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located.”

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies and staff participated in the search efforts, which were supported by two helicopters and drone crews as volunteers searched in “remote areas across Mount Baldy and conducted aerial search and assessment efforts,” according to officials.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shared videos of the helicopters and air support participating in the search on their Twitter page.

Officials said Monday that “despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” and that multiple search areas include steep terrain covered in “10 plus feet of ice and snow.”

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for Sands.

Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, told CNN in January that officials were forced to suspend their search efforts due to severe weather and an avalanche threat.

Officials previously said that cell phone pings from January 15 led them to believe Sands, a longtime resident of the Los Angeles area, went missing near the Mt. Baldy area.

Since then, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches specific to Sands, with volunteers clocking in over 500 hours of search time.

The 65-year-old actor is best known for his work in shows like “24” and movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.” His other credits include films “The Killing Fields” and “Leaving Las Vegas” and the TV series “Smallville.”

Sands most recently appeared in a recurring role in the Netflix series “What/If.”

