Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY
TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rolling Stone: Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’

Rolling Stone: Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon, seen here in April, has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published on September 7 about a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

 Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Image/FILE

(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the magazine reported.

During a Zoom call with staff of “The Tonight Show” held after the story published, Fallon reportedly said he did not intend to “create that type of atmosphere for the show,” according to a follow-up story by Rolling Stone, citing unnamed employees who were on the call.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Fallon and NBC for comment.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” the employees claim Fallon said, according to the Rolling Stone article.

“Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you,” the article quotes Fallon.

“I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody,” Fallon also reportedly said. “It should be the best show.”

In the original story, 16 current and former employees described a difficult work environment at “The Tonight Show” that in some cases they say was detrimental to their mental health. The individuals were not identified by name in the story, citing fear of professional repercussions. CNN has not independently verified their claims.

Fallon and the “Tonight Show” did not provide comment for the first story, but a statement from NBC was included in the report.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” NBC’s statement read. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

In 2020, Fallon came under fire for a resurfaced clip from a “Saturday Night Live” sketch where he performed an impersonation of Chris Rock in which he appeared in blackface.

Fallon issued an apology after the clip of the sketch, which originally aired on “SNL” in 2000, resurfaced on social media and prompted criticism.

In recent weeks, Fallon has appeared on the “Strike Force Five” podcast with fellow late-night hosts John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers while their shows are dark amid the ongoing writers’ strike. The proceeds generated by the podcast will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, they said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.