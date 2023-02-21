 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to near 55
mph expected. Areas of blowing dust with reduced visibilities
possible.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, South
Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust with reduced visibilities could result in
difficult travel conditions in dust prone areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Paul Rudd reflects on his 'strange' 'Friends' experience

Paul Rudd, here on February 16, recently reflected on his "Friends" experience.

 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney/FILE

Marvel star Paul Rudd is everywhere now, but there was a time when he felt like he really didn't belong.

The "Ant-Man" and regular in Judd Apatow's films says his time as Lisa Kudrow's partner, Mike Hannigan, on "Friends" turned into an appearance in the final episode of one of the biggest sitcoms in TV history.

In an interview with "The Heart" breakfast show, Rudd said, "It was really fun, and they were great! The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that — because I came on really at the end."

He continued: "I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] as I was. But it also felt strange. I was in that last episode, and I just thought, 'I shouldn't be here. I'm getting a front-row seat to things I'm not supposed to see.' They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, 'woah!'"

Rudd also briefly appeared in the "Friends" reunion special in 2021, talking about his time as Phoebe Buffay's boyfriend, alongside Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The-CNN-Wire

