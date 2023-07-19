Netflix adds nearly 6 million paid subscribers amid password sharing crackdown

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corona De
Tucson, or 8 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson,
Tucson International Airport and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 430 PM MST...

At 347 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Corona De Tucson, or 12 miles east of Sahuarita, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and
Summit.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 48.
Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Netflix adds nearly 6 million paid subscribers amid password sharing crackdown

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off. The streaming giant on July 19 said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 220 million globally.

 Marcel de Grijs/Alamy Stock Photo

New York (CNN) — Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off.

The streaming giant on Wednesday said it added nearly six million paid subscribers during the three months ending in June, bringing its total to more than 238 million globally.

The company said it has now launched paid sharing — its effort to get users to stop sharing accounts with others for free — in more than 100 countries, after beginning its broad rollout earlier this year. Netflix said revenue in those regions is now higher than before the service launched, and that “sign-ups are already exceeding cancellations.”

Netflix’s chief financial officer, Spencer Neumann, called the launch of paid sharing Netflix’s “primary revenue accelerator in the year” during the company’s second quarter earnings call.

“Move of our revenue growth this year is from growth in volume from new paid memberships and that’s largely driven by our paid sharing rollout,” he said.

The results come at a pivotal moment for Netflix as the streamer looks to boost revenue by restricting password sharing and introducing an ad-supported subscription option while also contending with a fresh challenge: strikes by both the Hollywood actors and writers unions that could impact its future slate of original shows and movies.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the strikes on the call Wednesday, saying it was “not the outcome we wanted.”

Sarandos also said the company produces “heavily across all kinds of content,” pointing to Netflix’s investments in unscripted and international content, among others, when asked whether the company might run out of original content if the actors’ and writers’ strike persists.

“The real point is we need to get the strike to a conclusions so that we can all move forward,” he added.

While Netflix’s password-sharing clampdown helped boost revenue for the quarter, it still fell just shy of what Wall Street analysts had expected. Netflix posted nearly $8.19 billion in revenue for the quarter, compared to the $8.3 billion Wall Street had projected. It also posted net income of $1.49 billion, up 3% from the same period in the prior year.

“While we’ve made steady progress this year, we have more work to do to reaccelerate our growth,” the company said in a letter to investors about the results. The company noted that subscriptions to its lower priced, ad-supported plan have doubled since the first three months of this year but that “current ad revenue isn’t material for Netflix.”

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) fell more than 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday following the results.

Netflix said it expects to post revenue of $8.5 billion in the current quarter, a 7% year-over-year increase but below the nearly $8.7 billion analysts were expecting. The company added that it anticipates paid net additions in the September quarter to be similar to the figure in the June quarter.

