Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Today.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's bromance is well known, their chemistry memorably translating on screen for the critically acclaimed first season of "True Detective."

Now, McConaughey has suggested in an interview with podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" that he and Harrelson could actually be brothers.

"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," McConaughey said earlier this week.

"And that's part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew etc etc. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey said. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad' ... Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

"We went on to unpack what this 'knew' meant and did some math and found out that (Harrelson's) dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."

McConaughey added that the pair are "on the precipice" of doing DNA tests to verify their suspicions, but that he was more reluctant than Harrelson in case he discovered that his father might not be his biological parent "after 53 years of believing that."

The pair are appearing in the comedy series "Brother From Another Mother" for Apple TV+, a fictionalized portrayal of their own friendship.

The two actors first met in 1997 while working on Ron Howard's "EDtv," although they disagree about the precise moment.

"There was tequila involved," McConaughey quipped in a video on his verified YouTube channel.

He first remembers meeting Harrelson at a costume fitting in San Francisco for "EDtv," when Harrelson walked in wearing "bike shorts, professional bike top and he's still got his professional bike riding shoes on that he's walking the streets of San Francisco in."

Since then, McConaughey and Harrelson have starred in the movie "Surfer, Dude," and in "True Detective" together.

