Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST MONDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A
HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND SOUTHWESTERN
PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.


* TIMING...11 AM through 7 PM MST Monday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

  • Updated
  • 0
Chef

Image Courtesy of Pexels: https://pixabay.com/photos/chef-chef-mike-gourmet-3844808/

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly age 46 on the eve of the cooking show's new series, according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10.

The Scottish presenter died in Melbourne on Sunday, according to the statement, which gave no cause of death.

Zonfrillo joined the popular cooking competition in 2019, and had been due to star in the premiere of the new series on Monday alongside guest judge British chef Jamie Oliver.

The episode has been pulled from air, Network 10 said in their statement.

Zonfrillo began his career in the United Kingdom, working under Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in London, before establishing himself in Australia as the head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney. He then opened his own establishment, Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, which closed in 2000.

Zonfrillo leaves a wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.

In a statement shared by Network 10, Zonfrillo's family said they were devastated by his passing.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," the statement added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

