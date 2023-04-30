MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

MasterChef Australia host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly age 46 on the eve of the cooking show's new series, according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10.

The Scottish presenter died in Melbourne on Sunday, according to the statement, which gave no cause of death.

Zonfrillo joined the popular cooking competition in 2019, and had been due to star in the premiere of the new series on Monday alongside guest judge British chef Jamie Oliver.

The episode has been pulled from air, Network 10 said in their statement.

Zonfrillo began his career in the United Kingdom, working under Michelin-starred chef Marco Pierre White in London, before establishing himself in Australia as the head chef at Restaurant 41 in Sydney. He then opened his own establishment, Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, which closed in 2000.

Zonfrillo leaves a wife, Lauren Fried, and four children.

In a statement shared by Network 10, Zonfrillo's family said they were devastated by his passing.

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

"We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," the statement added.

