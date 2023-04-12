 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 17 to 25 MPH with
gusts between 35 and 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Jeremy Renner walks red carpet just three months after his near-fatal accident: 'I feel very grateful to be here'

  • 0

Actor Jeremy Renner has made his first red carpet appearance since he sustained serious injuries after being crushed by a snowplow near his Nevada home in January.

Renner attended a premiere screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday for his new Disney+ reality series, "Rennervations." In the show, which was filmed prior to his accident, Renner "reimagines" decommissioned government vehicles and donates them to serve children in communities in need.

"It's a lot of things for me personally," Renner told CNN of his new project when asked how it felt to be at the event. "I feel like everyone is in on the joke now about what I've been doing with my time. It feels weird, wonderful, weird. I never thought I'd have dreams as a 52-year-old man still. I feel like I kind of did them. But wow, it's nice to have things come true for yourself. There's more wonderment still to be had, and I feel very grateful to be here to continue finding that wonderment."

Renner's injuries from the accident, in which he was pulled under the moving plow, included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken eye socket, broken knee, a collapsed lung and a pierced liver. He has been documenting his recovery on social media in the months since.

During a discussion hosted by Jimmy Kimmel following Tuesday's screening, the late-night host jokingly asked Renner if he plans to repurpose "that f---ing snowblower?"

"It's a snowcat," Renner responded. "And for where I live, it's a necessity."

"My mom wants to light it (the snowcat) on fire," the Marvel star later quipped. "I just gotta learn to drive it better!"

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Alisia Stanford contributed to this story.

