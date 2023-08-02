 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Jamie Foxx says he ‘would’ve lost my life’ were it not for his sister

Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidre Dixon in 2017.

 Ore Huiying/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jamie Foxx credits his sister with saving his life.

Foxx, who in April was hospitalized after he experienced an undisclosed “medical complication,” posted a birthday message to his sister, Deidra Dixon, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason,” Foxx wrote in the caption on a series of photos of her, including one of the two of them together. “And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

Their sister, DeOndra Dixon, died in 2020. She was 36.

Foxx has been spotted out and about in Chicago over the summer, where he had been receiving physical rehabilitation care at a medical facility.

He recently posted a video on Instagram addressing questions people had about what had led to his hospitalization.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said in the video. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

His latest project, “They Cloned Tyrone,” is currently streaming on Netflix.

