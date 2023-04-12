Jamie Foxx is hospitalized after 'medical complication,' source tells CNN

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151,
152, 153, AND 154...

* TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwesterly 20-foot winds of 18 to 25 MPH with gusts
between 35 and 45 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area through
this evening.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

  • 0
Jamie Foxx is hospitalized after 'medical complication,' source tells CNN

Jamie Foxx, seen here in Pasadena, California, in February 2020, is "on his way to recovery," a post from his daughter reads.

 Robin L Marshall/Getty Images/BET/FILE

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is hospitalized in Georgia and under observation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday night that her father had experienced a "medical complication," adding that he is "on his way to recovery."

She did not specify what happened medically. The source with knowledge of the event said Foxx was not transported by an emergency vehicle and it did not take place while on set of the Netflix film, "Back in Action," which Fox is currently filming.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.

The exact nature of Foxx's medical scare has not been disclosed.

Alan Nierob, a spokesman for Jamie Foxx, declined to share anything beyond Corinne Foxx's Instagram post.

"Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted," he told CNN by email Wednesday.

The movie "Back in Action," which includes Jamie Foxx, had recently been filming in Georgia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

