In ‘Blue Beetle,’ DC bulks up a TV-style superhero origin story for theaters

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 438 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chui-Chu, or
16 miles south of Casa Grande, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Banner Wash, Alambre Wash, Brawley Wash, Mendoza Wash, Altar
Wash, South Mendoza Wash, Soto Wash and Viopuli Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Three Points and San Pedro.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 342 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Robles Wash, Los, Brawley Wash and Santa Cruz River.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marana, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

In ‘Blue Beetle,’ DC bulks up a TV-style superhero origin story for theaters

  • 0

(CNN) — Spreading its wings two months after “The Flash” ran into a brick wall at the box office, “Blue Beetle” is the latest movie to test the theory that life’s tough for DC heroes not named Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman. The main challenge facing this young Latinx superhero is TV, and the sense this origin story would have been more at home on a venue like Disney+ (rival Marvel’s playground) or the CW.

As is, the defining element becomes the extent to which the story heavily relies on its family component, which provides emotional ballast at first but becomes increasingly silly as the movie drags on. The basic premise – young guy finds fabulous item that bestows extraordinary powers – also makes the protagonist a particularly passive hero for too much of the movie, letting his Iron Man-like suit literally do most of the heavy lifting.

Ultimately, “Blue Beetle” feels ready for primetime – in a “Ms. Marvel” kind of way – but not necessarily ready for theaters in the wake of such tepid greetings for the “Shazam!” sequel, perhaps its closest DC kin thematically and tonally; and especially “The Flash,” a significantly bigger and more engaging film.

“Blue Beetle” does get the principal casting right, with Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”) as Jaime Reyes, the first college grad in his family, who returns home to an onslaught of bad economic news. Desperate to find a job to help out, he meets Jenny Kord (Bruna Marque), the heiress to a massive and shadowy conglomerate whose matriarch, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), is obsessed with finding the Scarab, an alien artifact that’s the linchpin of her nefarious plans.

The item winds up in the hands of Jaime and promptly bonds with him, in a symbiotic wedding of man and suit that recalls the old series “Greatest American Hero.”

Jaime’s first reaction, naturally, is to want out, as the suit – visually striking and sleek, if a little ill-defined in its powers – talks to him while comedically bouncing him around town.

While Jaime tries to sort that out with assistance, primarily, from his sister (Belissa Escobedo of “Hocus Pocus 2”) and crazy uncle (George Lopez, a little too unleashed), he inevitably must deal with the threat posed by Victoria, a lousy villain as these things go, turning Sarandon into the kind of figure one might associate with trying to kill Dalmatian puppies.

Director Angel Manuel Soto does bring considerable energy to the action sequences, and the script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer incorporates lots of references to the long, geeky history of this second-tier character. (You’ll be able to instantly identify old DC pros when they titter at a glimpse of the original costume.)

Still, “Blue Beetle” tends to fare best in its smaller moments, which merely reinforces the concept’s limitations thanks in part to the sheer glut of similar fare driven by streaming. The cultural specificity is also an asset but feels rushed in a format that, unlike the pacing of a series, creates a greater imperative to get to the next battle.

The bottom line is the world has changed since “Shazam!” turned into a genial hit in 2019, and the theatrical bar has been raised for this sort of exercise. “Blue Beetle” might be able to soar into the stratosphere, but that feels like a hurdle the movie just doesn’t clear.

“Blue Beetle” premieres August 18 in US theaters. It’s rated PG-13. DC and Warner Bros., like CNN, are units of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tags

