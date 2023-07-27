 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Near record to record high temperatures of 107 to 112
expected.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and
Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘Haunted Mansion’ scares up a modest renovation of the Disney ride turned movie

  • 0
‘Haunted Mansion’ scares up a modest renovation of the Disney ride turned movie

Chase W. Dillon and Rosario Dawson star in Disney's "Haunted Mansion."

 Walt Disney Studios

(CNN) — Disney’s latest renovation of “Haunted Mansion” is certainly clever in building off the foundation of the theme-park ride, with a darker streak than the last stab 20 years ago that starred Eddie Murphy. Yet even with a solid cast yielding good moments, there’s a general flatness to it, and a sense the movie is seeking to scare up what it can in theaters before settling into its natural haunting grounds on Disney+.

The last “Haunted Mansion,” from 2003, came a few months after the success of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (which spawned four sequels). While it performed reasonably well at the box office, the one-two punch spoke to the limits of spinning magic out of Disneyland attractions.

This latest version – directed by Justin Simien (of the Netflix series “Dear White People” and comedy-horror film “Bad Hair”) from a screenplay by Katie Dippold (whose credits include the female “Ghostbusters” reboot) – exhibits greater ambition and a somewhat more adult sensibility, exploring themes of loss and grief amid the homages to stretching rooms and hitchhiking ghosts.

Set in New Orleans, the story hinges on an astrophysicist, Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), who has developed a camera theoretically capable of capturing ghostly images. He’s recruited by a priest (Owen Wilson) on behalf of Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her young son (Chase W. Dillon), who have acquired a very haunted mansion that she had hoped to turn into a bed and breakfast.

Ben quickly overcomes his skepticism, realizing that there are indeed ghosts in the mansion, as well as a darker presence holding them there. Seeking help, the principals recruit a not-exactly-dream-team consisting of a psychic (Tiffany Haddish) and historian (Danny DeVito), which sounds as much like a haunted “Gilligan’s Island” as anything else.

While “Ghostbusters” and its progeny have demonstrated the art of spectral comedy, “Haunted Mansion” leans a bit harder into the scare component, as well as Ben’s grieving over a personal loss, potentially making him more vulnerable to the house’s supernatural nature.

Still, the actual-movie elements invariably must coexist with servicing the familiar flourishes associated with the ride, an uneasy combination that extracts some of the life from the film – whose main strength might be its production design, meticulously replicating the ride’s tiniest details – before it pleasantly rallies at the end.

Beyond the core group the cast includes smaller parts for Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota (who probably wouldn’t have chosen this as her post Oscar follow-up if she could really foresee the future) and Jared Leto, or a facsimile thereof, as the Hatbox Ghost.

Nobody has been more aggressive about mining its vaults than Disney, but the demand created by its streaming service has somewhat diluted that strategy and made something like “Haunted Mansion” feel like less of an occasion – an exercise in the streaming-age law of unintended consequences. (Dawson, incidentally, might be the studio’s MVP this summer between this and the upcoming “Ahsoka.”)

Tasked with a tough assignment – generating enthusiasm regarding a reboot of a movie about a theme-park ride – “Haunted Mansion” does about as well as it could; still, you don’t need a crystal ball to predict a relatively short stay in theaters, followed by a longer and likely happier afterlife in the spooky realm of streaming.

“Haunted Mansion” premieres July 28 in US theaters. It’s rated PG-13.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.