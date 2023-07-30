‘Depp v. Heard’: New docu-series trailer examines Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s dramatic defamation trial

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 945 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Kuakatch Wash, Growler Wash, Alamo Wash and Cuerda de Lena. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Highway 85 just south of Why. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&