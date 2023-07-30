‘Depp v. Heard’: New docu-series trailer examines Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s dramatic defamation trial

 Skip to main content
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 700 PM MST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.  However heavy
rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and a Flood Advisory
is in effect until 945 PM MST.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 640 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Avra Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Marana, moving west at 15
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and
Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Kuakatch Wash, Growler Wash, Alamo Wash and Cuerda de Lena.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Highway 85 just south of
Why.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

‘Depp v. Heard’: New docu-series trailer examines Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s dramatic defamation trial

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly publicized defamation trial is the subject of a new Netflix docu-series, and the first trailer was released last week.

The “Depp v. Heard” trailer leans heavily on footage that was televised and live-streamed throughout the Virginia trial, which began in April 2022 and concluded that June when the jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation in their suits against each other.

“There were over 200 hours of live-streamed coverage during the trial,” text splashed across the screen in the trailer, posted Wednesday on YouTube, read. “Millions watched, commented and shared.”

The trailer features clips of the actors’ time on the stand, plus their respective lawyers speaking in court, along with footage from outside the courthouse and reaction clips of viewers who watched the trial live.

It also includes clips of various commentators analyzing the case and examining the impact that televising a trial of this nature had on the case’s outcome.

“Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued,” an official synopsis of the series states.

Heard and Depp do not appear to have participated in the series.

In 2018, Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, for defamation over an op-ed she wrote that year for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claimed it cost him lucrative acting roles.

Heard countersued for defamation over statements Depp’s attorney made about her abuse claims.

Months after the jury found them both liable for defamation, the former couple reached a settlement, with Heard agreeing to pay Depp $1 million in damages, which CNN reported last month that Depp plans to donate to five different charities.

Both actors have since been photographed spending time in Europe, doing their best to move on from the public trial.

“Depp v. Heard” is set to stream on Netflix on August 16.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sonia Moghe and Chloe Melas contributed to this report.