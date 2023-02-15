 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens to mid 20s. A few
of the typically cold locations may even see lows in the single
digits.

* WHERE...Central/eastern Pima, Santa Cruz, southeast Pinal,
Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

* WHEN...11 PM this evening through 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers to host show about toxic relationships

  • 0
Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers to host show about toxic relationships

Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is set to host and executive produce a series about toxic relationships. Hammer and Chambers are pictured here in 2018.

 Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/FILE

Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is set to host and executive produce a series about toxic relationships.

The show is currently in development with Investigation Discovery, Variety reports.

According to an official synopsis by the network, the show will explore "the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships" and will be told through "interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors." The series, not yet titled, "aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives." (Investigation Discovery and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The series would not cover her marriage to Hammer.

Chambers and Hammer were married for 10 years before she filed for divorce in 2020. The former couple share two children.

Chambers publicly addressed the dissolution of their marriage in an interview with E! last September, stating they were in a "great place" with their co-parenting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you