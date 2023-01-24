 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM MST Monday to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Road to Mt. Lemmon remains closed except for residents, employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — As of 6:45 Tuesday morning, the road to Mt. Lemmon is currently closed. The only exception is for residents and employees.

This is due to icy patches and low visibility driving up the mountain.

If you are planning a trip, make sure you call the road conditions hotline: 520-547-7510.

This number will tell you if the road is closed, open or what you need to know to get you up the mountain safely.

We will continue to monitor the road conditions, so make sure to stay with us for any updates.

