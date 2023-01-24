Road to Mt. Lemmon remains closed except for residents, employees

TUCSON (KVOA) — As of 6:45 Tuesday morning, the road to Mt. Lemmon is currently closed. The only exception is for residents and employees.
This is due to icy patches and low visibility driving up the mountain.
If you are planning a trip, make sure you call the road conditions hotline: 520-547-7510.
This number will tell you if the road is closed, open or what you need to know to get you up the mountain safely.
