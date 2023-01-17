Family of man who was killed on Tucson's southside demanding justice

TUCSON (KVOA) — The family of a man who was killed on Tucson's southside in a road rage incident is demanding justice.
27-year-old Erick Gomez was shot and killed on Jan. 13 while riding his motorcycle with a group of friends.
His family are calling on the people responsible for his death to do the right thing and turn themselves into the police.
He was shot and killed on the day of his son's 6th birthday.
"His son was supposed to take a picture with him, with his number six, but instead he used his birthday balloons to draw a picture to his dad because he said his daddy would catch it on the way to heaven. That's what he ended up doing on his sixth birthday," said Alejandra Gonzalez, girlfriend and mother of Gomez's son.
Gomez was part of a local group called AZ Bike Life. Family members say he has been riding since he was young.
Him and his friends were riding together when a verbal alteration broke out with people inside a reed Jeep. The people in the Jeep began chasing Gomez and his friends. They shot 3 people and killed Gomez.
"I want answers. I want them gone. I want their family to come forward. I just wanna lay my son to rest. What they did was wrong. We all make little mistakes, but to kill somebody like that, it should be wrong. Nobody deserves to die like that," said Gomez's mother, Lisa Gomez. “He was that little boy that was the clown of the party all the time. He loved to joke. He put smiles on everybody's faces, and no matter how much we would argue with him, he always turned around and made it seem like it was a joke."
“We are seeking the people who did this reckless act violence and murderous people for no senseless reason at all. We need to find these people. If you guys are out here and know something about this, please come forward," Said Gomez's father, Fred Alday.
The incident happened on East Bilby Road and South Nogales Highway at around 7 p.m. on Friday.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, call 911 or 88-CRIME.
If you would like to donate to Erick's funeral, you can visit the GoFundMe.