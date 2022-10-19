Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse experience an increase in calls to emergency hotline

TUCSON (KVOA) — Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse hotline received more than 8,000 calls in the past year.
With a total average of 22 calls per day, that is an 11.5% increase from the previous year and a 21% increase over the year before that.
Pima County residents have the chance to support survivors of domestic abuse by showing solidarity with survivors by wear purple on Thursday. Residents can also raise awareness on social media during National Wear Purple Day.
On Saturday, Emerge is partnering with Sun Tran and The Loft Cinema to hold an event called Stuff-the-Bus.
The event is to collect starting-over supplies to support individuals experiencing domestic abuse.
Stuff-the-Bus will be held at The Loft Cinema from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The community is able to participate in the event online throughout October.
Members who want to donate can visit this link.
For more information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month, click here.