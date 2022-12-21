Tech Launch Arizona has found great success over the last 10 years

TUCSON (KVOA) — Over the past 10 year Tech Launch Arizona has found great success moving hundreds of inventions out into the marketplace.
"Many of us have been there for those ten years, and we really are a family" said Doug Hockstad, Vice President of Tech Launch Arizona. "The first challenge is its very early stage moving it forward, the next challenge is how do we find the people to gather around and work on these technologies, and how do we entice the money into the ecosystem to support those technologies?"
He has more than 25 years of experience from the high-tech world and knows the first-hand challenged faced by researchers and inventors when it comes to bringing their ideas to the marketplace.
In just the past 4 years, Tech Launch Arizona has supported more than 2,500 jobs generating an economic output of more than $1.6 billion.
"We are always looking for people in our ecosystem that want to get involved, that want to learn what they can do to contribute to making this ecosystem grow and even bigger success," said Hockstad.