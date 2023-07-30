Sarah Sjöström surpasses a Michael Phelps record at the World Championships

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY... At 634 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 15 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Gunsight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH