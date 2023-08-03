 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category. Heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Amazon’s stock surges as profit jumps and sales jump

Packages are seen here on a conveyer belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, on July 11.

 Johnny Milano/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Amazon (AMZN)’s sales boomed on strong demand in the second quarter for its wide range of products, from fast delivery for Prime deals to ads, fueling a massive jump in profit from a year ago.

Sales grew 11% to $134.4 billion. That’s an increase from $121.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The number exceeded analyst predictions of $131.4 billion revenue.

The stock surged nearly 10% in after-hours trading. Amazon’s stock has risen 52% year to date, one of a handful of tech stocks that has helped power the market higher this year.

The company’s profit jumped sharply compared to this quarter last year. Its net income was $6.7 billion in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $2 billion in second quarter of 2022. It soared past Refinitiv analyst predictions of $3.592 billion in earnings.

Investors were closely watching customer spending in both the cloud and retail markets.

On the retail side, CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that the company was able to save both time and cost on delivery.

In addition, Amazon Web Services has long been a cash cow for the company. Last quarter, that segment’s sales rose 16% after a period of slowed growth as cloud users worried about the economy’s health. This quarter’s AWS sales increased 12%, a small slowdown.

In the statement, Jassy said “a slew of generative AI releases” has allowed its cloud business to remain a leader, competing with the likes of Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT). Jassy also added that AWS growth has “stabilized.”

Though a big bet on AI hasn’t translated into faster gains for AWS yet, the tech giant is optimistic about its future, experimenting with the e-commerce shopping experience as well. It’s working to use AI to sum up customer feedback about products on the site.

Jassy added there is continued “strong demand” for Amazon’s advertising services. Its ad business jumped 22% to $10.7 billion.

“We continued lowering our cost to serve in our fulfillment network, while also providing Prime customers with the fastest delivery speeds we’ve ever recorded,” Jassy said in the statement.

Amazon said it expects its third-quarter sales to grow between 9% and 13% compared to the previous year’s quarter.

