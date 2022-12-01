University of Arizona agrees to contract extension with head football coach

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona and head football coach, Jedd Fisch, have agreed to extend his contract through the 2027 season.
"Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and our fans," said University of Arizona President, Robert C. Robbins.
During the 2022 season, Fisch led the Wildcats to a big upset over #9 ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl, and took the Territorial Cup back from Arizona State University two weeks later.
The extension is pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.
