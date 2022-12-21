UA legendary coach Andy Lopez headed to Hall of Fame

TUCSON— Legendary former Arizona Baseball head coach Andy Lopez, a two-time NCAA National Champion and one of the winningest coaches in the sport's history, has been selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame. His inclusion in the 2022 class was announced today by the College Baseball Foundation.
Coach Lopez steered the Wildcats for 14 seasons from 2002-15 and saw his tenure with Arizona highlighted by a 2012 National Championship, nearly 500 wins, 12 winning seasons, eight trips to the NCAA Tournament, three Super Regional appearances, two College World Series, one National Coach of the Year honor, and much more.
The Wildcats 2012 championship season led by Lopez was one of the most remarkable in program history — Arizona finished the regular season with a record of 38-17 before tearing through the postseason with a perfect 10-0 record to bring a fourth National Championship back to Tucson. The Wildcats perfect postseason push was just the second 10-0 run to a title in NCAA history.
His successes in development extended beyond Tucson as well, with nearly one-third of the Wildcats 92 all-time Major League Baseball products having been coached by Lopez.
Lopez, who is already a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, logged the longest stop of his storied coaching career in Tucson before retiring at the conclusion of the 2015 season. He retired as, and remains, only the second coach in college baseball history to lead two different teams to National Championships, having also accomplished the feat at Pepperdine in 1992. Lopez led the Waves, Wildcats, and Florida Gators to the College World Series, making him one of only three coaches to deliver a trio of programs to the holy grail of college baseball.
In total, the three-time National Coach of the Year (1992, 1996, 2012) brought 17-of-26 of his teams to the postseason, earned trips to the College World Series five times, and was selected for nine conference Coach of the Year awards.
This year's HOF class will be inducted as a part of the College Baseball Night of Champions celebration Feb. 2-3 in Omaha, Nebraska.
For more information on the Night of Champions celebration or to purchase tickets/tables for the event, click here.
For more information about the Hall of Fame class or the College Baseball Foundation, contact Mike Gustafson, president and CEO, at gus@collegebaseballfoundation.org or go to the College Baseball Foundation website.