...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Tucson Police Department last deployed street grapplers in May

  • Updated
  • 0
Speedometer

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department asking when the last time they deployed their grapplers to stop illegal street racing.

"The last deployment we had was in May on Cinco De Mayo and was a three-day deployment. We keep our deployments strategic in nature and can vary on times and dates. We do this to avoid having our deployments compromised and ensure we are effective when we are deployed. The full-year stats will need to be a records request, as those will take some digging to find. From the aforementioned deployment, here are the stats that we have:

May Deployment

Total traffic stops: 81

Citations/Warnings: 79

We are seeing this trend nationally, and like every other police department, we are working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the Tucson community. When you have large groups come together, there is always the chance of spontaneous violence. We want to stress that these acts are dangerous and put our community members at risk. Anyone engaging in illegal street racing is risking getting their vehicle towed, getting fined, and risking the chance of seriously injuring, or killing, someone."

