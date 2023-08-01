Tucson Police Department last deployed street grapplers in May

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department asking when the last time they deployed their grapplers to stop illegal street racing.
"The last deployment we had was in May on Cinco De Mayo and was a three-day deployment. We keep our deployments strategic in nature and can vary on times and dates. We do this to avoid having our deployments compromised and ensure we are effective when we are deployed. The full-year stats will need to be a records request, as those will take some digging to find. From the aforementioned deployment, here are the stats that we have:
May Deployment
Total traffic stops: 81
Citations/Warnings: 79
We are seeing this trend nationally, and like every other police department, we are working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the Tucson community. When you have large groups come together, there is always the chance of spontaneous violence. We want to stress that these acts are dangerous and put our community members at risk. Anyone engaging in illegal street racing is risking getting their vehicle towed, getting fined, and risking the chance of seriously injuring, or killing, someone."