...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tucson Police Department comments on street racing and their task force

Speedometer

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson reached out to the Tucson Police Department asking about their street racing task force and their year to date statistics.

"The last deployment we had was in May on Cinco De Mayo and was a three-day deployment. We keep our deployments strategic in nature and can vary on times and dates. We do this to avoid having our deployments compromised and ensure we are effective when we are deployed. The full-year stats will need to be a records request, as those will take some digging to find. From the aforementioned deployment, here are the stats that we have:

May Deployment

Total traffic stops: 81

Citations/Warnings: 79

We are seeing this trend nationally, and like every other police department, we are working with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the Tucson community. When you have large groups come together, there is always the chance of spontaneous violence. We want to stress that these acts are dangerous and put our community members at risk. Anyone engaging in illegal street racing is risking getting their vehicle towed, getting fined, and risking the chance of seriously injuring, or killing, someone."

