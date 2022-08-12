Tom Brady taking leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1138 AM MST, Pima County Flood Control District reported flash
flooding in the Marshall Gulch area of the Sabino Creek watershed.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the upper reaches of
the watershed near Summerhaven. Flash flooding is already
occurring at Marshall Gulch. This Flash Flooding will continue to
move downstream through the Sabino Canyon towards the Sabino Creek
recreation area this afternoon.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Pima County Flood Control District reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, and Seven Falls.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1230 PM MST.

* At 1139 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kitt Peak,
or 18 miles east of Sells, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Tom Brady taking leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 'deal with personal things'

  • Updated
  • 0

Tom Brady is taking some time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to "deal with personal things," according to the team's head coach Todd Bowles.

The 45-year-old quarterback missed practice on Thursday, and Bowles told reporters that he will not return until after the team's second preseason game on August 20.

"Tom has been excused today," Bowles said. "He'll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He's going to deal with some personal things.

"This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp.

"Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games, he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask), as well as (Ryan Griffin), as far as going into these next two games."

Bowles didn't elaborate on the reason for Brady's absence, but said it was a plan that had been in place from before training camp began and remained confident that Brady would be back for the team's season-opening Week 1 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Obviously, there's always going to be doubt," Bowles said, "but I have a pretty high level of confidence, yes."

Bucs linebacker Devin White said Brady had his team's full support and understanding.

"He's a grown man -- (more grown) than most of us in the locker room, and he's a human at the end of the day," White said. "He's got personal problems going on, but he's a guy that's been doing this so long, he (doesn't) need to be here.

"If he's not here, we know that he's still working. He has a great supporting cast around him and he's going to get his work in whether he's here or not here, so when he comes back, he'll never miss a beat and that's the only important thing.

"But more than football, we're praying for whatever he's got going on as a human being and we hope everyone else does too and that's all we ask for him -- his well-being. Football comes second, him being a human comes first."

Since joining the Bucs in 2020 from the New England Patriots, Brady has helped to dramatically improve the team's success.

A perennial underachiever before his arrival, the Bucs won the Super Bowl in Brady's first season at the helm; his seventh Super Bowl ring.

The team fell short of expectations last season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl winners the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Despite being the oldest quarterback in the league, predictions for the Bucs are once again sky-high this season: Super Bowl or bust.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.