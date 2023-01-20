 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring

'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring

A first look at the third season of "Ted Lasso."

 Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+.

The streamer has announced that Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is happening in spring 2023.

No actual date, just that.

A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.

Lasso is smiling while Shelley looks less than thrilled.

The award winning show has captured the hearts of viewers with its feel-good messaging and Lasso as a loveable American football coach who takes a job as the manager of a Premier League soccer team in the UK.

Unfortunately, according to writer and star Brett Goldstein, Season 3 will be the show's last.

"We are writing it like that," Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, told The Times last June. "It was planned as three."

He also deadpanned, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

To quote the great Ted Lasso, "If that's a joke, I love it. If not, can't wait to unpack that with you later."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

