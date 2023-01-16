 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch area has not had widespread sub-
freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last
couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given
that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has been released from the hospital after being injured in Monday night's game, team says

  • 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has been released from the hospital after being injured during a NFL Wild-Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday, the team said.

The game was paused with two minutes and 55 seconds left in the fourth quarter after Gage fell awkwardly after he was hit across his neck on a second down play at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Gage appeared to try to get up but couldn't and was quickly swarmed my medical staff.

"They took him to the hospital right now, he has a concussion. They'll also test him for potential neck injuries," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters in the postgame news conference following the team's 31-14 loss to the Cowboys.

When asked if Gage had movement in his extremities, Bowles replied: "His fingers were moving when he was down there. I don't know about the rest."

On Tuesday, the team announced Gage "was evaluated and released this afternoon after all the tests came back normal — other than a concussion which he sustained on the play."

After he was injured, trainers surrounded Gage and players from both teams knelt while he was receiving medical care. The broadcast showed Gage moving his legs while trainers were administering care. He was later immobilized and carted off the field.

Gage's on-field injury came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed after making a tackle during another Monday night game.

A medical team resuscitated the 24-year-old before an ambulance carried him off the field in critical condition. He was discharged from the hospital last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

