Reaction to Miller bribery scandal

TUCSON (KVOA) - The investigation into the University of Arizona Men's Basketball team is now complete.
Wednesday night we know that the team will avoid major penalties, but is paying a price. Former head coach Sean Miller who is now the head coach at Xavier University, will not be sanctioned by the NCAA.
Former UA basketball player Bob Elliott played many games at Mckale and he was also a color analyst.
On Wednesday, he talked about the bribery scandal saying, "I believe the reason why it took so long is because of the current state of college athletics. Specifically the NIL situation. Name, Image, Likeness."
This investigation took five years, and started when Sean Miller was the head coach.
He was accused of not keeping a close enough eye on some of his staff.
They reportedly engaged in soliciting and accepting cash bribes.
One accusation included getting fraudulent high school transcripts for program athletes.
The FBI investigated and arrests were made, and the end Miller was not penalized.
Elliott said, " I don't believe Xavier would have brought him back there with the kind of contact that they gave him if they didn't also feel the final result that came out recently was going to be the final result."
The team was hit with some penalties.
They were $5,000, they lost a scholarship for next season, and were subjected to a seven week recruiting communication ban for next year.
Elliott added, "It is what it is sometimes you can't change what happened. But at this point Tommy Lloyd and the Athletic Department can deal with the final sanctions and move on. "
The investigation also included the Wildcat swimming and Diving program.
An assistant coach conducted tryouts that were not allowed and gave preferential treatment.