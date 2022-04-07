Opening Day: Arizona Diamondbacks kick off 2022 season Thursday

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Opening Day is here! It's a very exciting Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m.
Fans who want to catch all the Opening Day festivities should be on their seats by 6 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m.
It’s #OpeningDay and we are LIVE from @ChaseField! We’ve got what @Dbacks fans can expect this season coming up in our next half-hour⚾️ pic.twitter.com/W1TdW7zc0S— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) April 7, 2022
Chase Field is bringing back many pre-pandemic, fan-favorite experiences, including: Rally-backs with fan giveaways, Legends Racers, the hot dog derby, the Sandlot with soon-to-be-released enhancements, special All-You-Can-Eat-Seats sections, bullpen carts, and Kids Run the Bases after Sunday home games.
To purchase tickets, visit dbacks.com/tickets, call 602-514-8400 or go to the Chase Field Box Office.
