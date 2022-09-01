Mica Mountain and Sunnyside win kickoff classics

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) -- The first game of Mica Mountain's first full season playing high school football is a winner.
The Thunderbolts shutout Ironwood Ridge 28-0 Thursday night in one of two Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic games in Tucson.
Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson threw touchdown passes to Jonah Garcia (16 yards) and Devin Hayward (19 yards).
Sophomore running back Josiah Thornwell ran for touchdowns of five and 23 yards.
Ironwood Ridge is playing their first season under head coach Dale Stott. The Nighthawks have made the state playoffs in 18 straight full seasons (2020-Pandemic) dating back to 2003.
This is the third-year of Southern Arizona's newest high school Mica Mountain.
The Thunderbolts, under longtime local football coach Pat Nugent, played six games (3-3) in an a partial-varsity season in 2021.
Mica Mountain will compete in the Conference 4A Kino Region this season against Canyon del Oro, Douglas, Empire, Pueblo and Casa Grande Vista Grande.
SUNNYSIDE WINS RIVALRY SHOWDOWN
Sunnyside beat rival Desert View 16-6 in the other Classic contest to win the annual Duel in the District.
The Jaguars had won four of the past five meetings in the series but Sunnyside controlled this game from the start at Kino North Stadium.
Thomas Romack coached his first game for the Blue Devils after taking over this season for Glenn Posey.
Sunnyside jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Deon Conde hit Diego Arellano on a 13-yard touchdown pass and Jordan Barron ran for a 10-yard score.
Antonio Strange added a 35-yard field goal in the second half.
Desert View finally found the end zone in the 4th quarter on a Sean Sierra 5-yard touchdown run.
The Jaguars and Blue Devils are both in Conference 5A this season although playing in separate regions. Desert View is in the 5A Southern Region while Sunnyside lands in the 5A Sonoran Region.
