Meisberger hopes to end career on top of podium

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Shannon Meisberger will be the last UA athlete to compete this athletics year when she takes the track in the Eugene, Oregon on Saturday in the NCAA Championship of the women's 400-meter hurdles.
The senior finished second last season but this year's field figures to make it a tougher assignment for Meisberger to end her Wildcat career on the podium.
Meisberger ran a season-best time (55.79) in the semifinal round and finished fourth overall. Qualifying for the final earns her 1st team All-American honors for a second straight year.
She follows her former training partner Sage Watson (2016 and 2017) as a two-time first team All-American in the event. Watson won the NCAA title in the 400 hurdles in 2017.
Meisberger joins Watson and her other former training partner Georganne Watson as Pac-12 champions in the 400 hurdles event
She is in her 4th season competing for the Wildcats after transferring to UA from Georgetown.
Meisberger was one of four Wildcats to compete at this week's NCAA Championships:
WOMEN'S 100-METER HURDLES
Talie Bonds finished in in 16th place overall (13.141), earning 2nd team All-American honors by just 0.009 ahead of Micaela De Mello from Washington State.
The junior from Las Vegas entered the semifinals of the 100m hurdles with the 11th best time in the country this season.
MEN'S LONG JUMP
Freshman Reinaldo Rodrigues finished 18th in the long jump. Rodrigues, a native of Brazil, started with a jump of 7.43m (24'-4 ½") in his first attempt, and that would end up being his best effort on the day. He followed with distances of 7.13m (23'-4 ¾") and 7.15m (23'-5 ½") in his second and third attempts.
MEN'S JAVELIN
Sophomore Jared O'Riley placing 21st in the javelin. O'Riley opened with a throw of 65.42m (214'-7") in his first attempt, and that would end up being his best of the day. He also had throws of 64.49m (211'-7") and 63.99m (209'-11").
Bonds, Rodrigues and O'Riley are all expected to return to the Wildcats for the 2023 outdoor season.
