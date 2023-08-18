Marana High School storm update

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gu Vo, or 24
miles southeast of Ajo, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Why,
Gunsight, Pia Oik, Kuakatch and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST
FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 354 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Pisinemo, or 22 miles northwest of Sells, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Topawa, Fresnal Canyon and South Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Marana High School storm update

  • Updated
  • 0
Marana high school
By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) — Yesterday afternoon, Marana High School was impacted by a severe storm that caused severe damage to the schools campus.

Thankfully, all students and staff were able to evacuate safely from the building.

Teachers and staff stayed hours after school to provide students with food and water so they were able to stay comfortable within this dangerous situation.

All students using district transportation made it home safely. 

There is no power on the school’s campus and it will not be restored until later this evening. All students will be able to return to school safety by Monday.

Clean-up has been underway by staff, teachers, administration, and volunteers.

However, the damage to the campus is extensive. The athletic field was flooded and the fences were mangled or blown away. A classroom at MHS was also flooded and the shingles from the roof were torn off.

The fencing around the playground was also damaged. Around campus, numerous trees and cacti were knocked over. 

The storm also damaged multiple vehicles and a school bus that had its windows blown out. Luckily, no one was on the bus when this happened.

The school’s solar panels were damaged as well. Students, staff, and visitors will not be able to park under them at this time.

Despite the damage done to the school’s campus, football season will not be delayed.

Games will be played on alternate sights.

