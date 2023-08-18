Marana High School storm update

TUCSON (KVOA) — Yesterday afternoon, Marana High School was impacted by a severe storm that caused severe damage to the schools campus.
Thankfully, all students and staff were able to evacuate safely from the building.
Teachers and staff stayed hours after school to provide students with food and water so they were able to stay comfortable within this dangerous situation.
All students using district transportation made it home safely.
There is no power on the school’s campus and it will not be restored until later this evening. All students will be able to return to school safety by Monday.
Clean-up has been underway by staff, teachers, administration, and volunteers.
However, the damage to the campus is extensive. The athletic field was flooded and the fences were mangled or blown away. A classroom at MHS was also flooded and the shingles from the roof were torn off.
The fencing around the playground was also damaged. Around campus, numerous trees and cacti were knocked over.
The storm also damaged multiple vehicles and a school bus that had its windows blown out. Luckily, no one was on the bus when this happened.
The school’s solar panels were damaged as well. Students, staff, and visitors will not be able to park under them at this time.
Despite the damage done to the school’s campus, football season will not be delayed.
Games will be played on alternate sights.