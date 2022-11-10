FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Thunderbolts greater than Dorados, indeed

VAIL (KVOA) -- That's why they play the games.
In their first full season of high school football, Mica Mountain put on a performance of the ages Thursday night and stunned heavily-favored and (4A) No. 2 Canyon del Oro 26-7 to win the Kino Region championship.
Will it be a enough though to push the Thunderbolts (6-4, 5-0) into the post-season? Mica Mountain entered the game ranked No. 22 in Conference 4A. They would need to jump at least six spots to reach the state playoffs for the first time.
Jayden Thoreson threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Thunderbolts, a 61-yarder to Devin Hayward and 23-yard strike to Jack Bradley. Heyward on defense intercepted two passes. Jimmy Leon, a transfer from Salpointe Catholic, recovered a pair of fumbles.
Junior running back Kason Colbert ran for two touchdowns.
The loss stings for the Dorados (8-2, 4-1) but they are already in the post-season.
The question for CDO is will they have their suspended players back when they host a first-round contest next week. The Amphitheater School Board is expected to discuss, at their next meeting on Tuesday (Nov. 15), the 24/7 rule that led to six Dorado players being suspended for the balance of the season.
The suspensions were laid down after several of the players were caught on a social media post drinking alcohol. The 24/7 rule is a zero-tolerance policy that prohibits student-athletes from consumption of alcohol, drugs and tobacco. Punishment for breaking the rule is a season-long ban from playing for the student-athlete.
