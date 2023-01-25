Former UA assistant football coach has died

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died.
Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
Patrick played college football in the Ivy League at Brown, spent time professionally on rosters in both the NFL and CFL and was a successful defensive coordinator at a number of high schools in Arizona including Valley Christian, Mountain Pointe, Cesar Chavez, Chandler, Chaparral, Horizon and North.
He was a part of state champion coaching staffs at both Valley Christian and Scottsdale Chaparral.