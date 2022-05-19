 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Father's Day Council Tucson honors Hall of Fame Softball Coach Mike Candrea

  • Updated
  • 0
Father's Day Council Tucson honors Hall of Fame Softball Coach Mike Candrea

TUCSON (KVOA) - For 26 years, the Father’s Day Council Tucson has honored dads whose achievements and values enhance the meaning and status of Father’s Day.

Along with recognizing outstanding role models in the community, the mission is to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research and endowment at Steele Children’s Research Center at The University of Arizona.

A Hall of Fame softball coach and the winningest college softball coach in the world; are just a few of the titles retired Coach Mike Candrea has accumulated over the years, but his title as a father is the one that means the most.

