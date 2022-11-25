CAT Notes: 96th Territorial Cup Game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona ended a five-game losing streak Friday to rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup Game, winning the 96th edition 38-35 at Arizona Stadium.
JEDD FISCH & JAYDEN DE LAURA POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE
Here are some game and season notes from the Wildcats 50th (50-45-1) victory in the series:
- Running back Michael Wiley had a career game in Friday’s win over Arizona State, amassing 214 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
- He was selected by the media in attendance as the recipient of the Bob Moran Award as the MVP of the 2022 Territorial Cup.
- Wiley became Arizona’s first 200-yard rusher in a game since J.J. Taylor rushed for 212 versus Oregon in 2018.
- Wiley rushed for the second-most yards in Territorial Cup history, behind only Trung Candidate who gained 288 yards on the ground against ASU on Nov. 27, 1998. He also tied for the most rushing touchdowns in Territorial Cup history with three. (Candidate in 1998, Wilson in 2014, Grant in 2016).
- Wide receiver Jacob Cowing made a reception in a game for the 44th straight time. He entered the game leading the nation with a 43-game reception streak.
- Cowing finished his 2022 season with 85 catches for 1,034 yards, which were the third-most catches and the seventh-most yards in a season by a Wildcat. His 85 catches were the most by an Arizona wide out since Bobby Wade’s 93-reception season in 2002.
- Quarterback Jayden de Laura finishes the season with 25 touchdowns and 3,685 yards passing, the sixth and third best single-season marks in program history, respectively.
- In his final game as a Wildcat, defensive lineman Jalen Harris tallied six tackles, two of which went for a loss, one sack, and one force fumble.
- Safeties Jaxen Turner and Isaiah Taylor both recorded interceptions on Friday, doubling the Wildcats total for the year.
- The Wildcats finished the season with 45 offensive touchdowns (19 rushing, 26 passing), their best mark since putting up 67 touchdowns in 2017.
