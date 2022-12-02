 Skip to main content
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages

Vincent Aboubakar gave his nation hope with a late goal against Brazil.

 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

Cameroon became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022, but the African side's famous 1-0 win was not enough to see it through to the knockout stages.

Vincent Aboubakar's header in stoppage time had given his nation hope, but Switzerland's 3-2 win against Serbia in the other Group G game meant the Indomitable Lions could not progress.

Friday's match at the Lusail Stadium had been largely uneventful for 90 minutes with both sides failing to find a breakthrough. Brazil had already booked its place in the next round and rested many of its key players.

Cameroon knew it needed at least a win against the Brazilians but had failed to really trouble its opponent until a frantic stoppage time period.

Aboubakar's goal may not have helped its side into the round of 16 but it's historical nonetheless -- Brazil hadn't lost a group stage match since 1998.

However, the striker was also shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration, meaning he was sent off the pitch before full-time.

More to follow...

