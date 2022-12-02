Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages

Cameroon became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022, but the African side's famous 1-0 win was not enough to see it through to the knockout stages.
Vincent Aboubakar's header in stoppage time had given his nation hope, but Switzerland's 3-2 win against Serbia in the other Group G game meant the Indomitable Lions could not progress.
Friday's match at the Lusail Stadium had been largely uneventful for 90 minutes with both sides failing to find a breakthrough. Brazil had already booked its place in the next round and rested many of its key players.
Cameroon knew it needed at least a win against the Brazilians but had failed to really trouble its opponent until a frantic stoppage time period.
Aboubakar's goal may not have helped its side into the round of 16 but it's historical nonetheless -- Brazil hadn't lost a group stage match since 1998.
However, the striker was also shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off in celebration, meaning he was sent off the pitch before full-time.
More to follow...
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.