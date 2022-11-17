Buena High School boys' varsity team under investigation for hazing

TUCSON (KVOA) — Buena High School boys varsity team is under investigation in relation to a video posted online.
Buena High is releasing limited details, but many parents have reached out to News 4 Tucson voicing their concerns.
The alleged video is of a freshman boy who was sexually assaulted by members of the varsity basketball team, and that it was posted online.
News 4 Tucson has not obtained the video but spoke with people who say they did.
A father, who does not want to be identified, says he doesn't feel like his daughter is safe after multiple incidents.
"We are going to be pulling my daughter from that school we have another child would possibly be going to school next year," he said. "We are not comfortable with it we are actually planning on moving just so our kids can attend a safe school."
This isn't the first time Buena High has been under fire. In September, a teacher took their own life after being accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconducts.
The school district says the boys' basketball practice was cancelled while they investigate this incident. They also cancelled a Thanksgiving tournament schedule for next week.
It is unclear what the fate of the rest of the season will be.