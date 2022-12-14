 Skip to main content
BOYS: Amphi's fast start continues with win over Safford

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Panthers have begun the season with seven wins in their first eight games

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Amphitheater continued their hot start to the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season Tuesday night with a 75-58 home win over Safford.

The Panthers (7-1) have not had more than six wins in a season since they went 20-5 in 2018-19.

Amphi is ranked No. 13 in the early season MaxPreps ranking for Conference 4A. Only Salpointe Catholic at No. 10 is ranked higher in Southern Arizona.

The Panthers are led in scoring by senior guard Kevin Quintero (17 ppg) and sophomore forward Trey Lyle (14 ppg).

Ronnie Lise has taken over the program from longtime head coach Ben Hurley. Hurley stepped down last spring after 15 seasons leading the Panthers. He oversaw one of the best runs in school history when Amphi went 114-16 over four seasons (2009-2012) advancing to three state championship games and winning the 2011 4A Division II title.

The Bulldogs (3-5) are in their second season under Danny Smith. Safford finished 5-17 last season and has not had a winning season since going 18-12 in 2017-18.

Amphi cheer tunnel at boys basketball game

Amphi Boys Basketball is off to the program's best start in four seasons

Here are Southern Arizona top ranked boys teams (MaxPreps) to start the season:

  1. (11-0) Bisbee
  2. (6-2) Catalina Foothills
  3. (7-1) Sahuaro
  4. (5-0) St. David
  5. (7-2) Tucson
  6. (7-1) Baboquivari
  7. (4-2) Ironwood Ridge
  8. (7-3) Cienega
  9. (5-3) Salpointe Catholic
  10. (7-2) Rincon/University
  11. (6-1) Cholla
  12. (7-1) Amphitheater
  13. (7-0) Tanque Verde
  14. (5-4) Mica Mountain
  15. (4-3) Nogales
  16. (6-3) St. Augustine Catholic
  17. (4-4) Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
  18. (3-3) Desert Christian
  19. (4-4) Benson
  20. (5-4) Mountain View (Tucson)

