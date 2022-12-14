BOYS: Amphi's fast start continues with win over Safford

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Amphitheater continued their hot start to the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season Tuesday night with a 75-58 home win over Safford.
The Panthers (7-1) have not had more than six wins in a season since they went 20-5 in 2018-19.
Amphi is ranked No. 13 in the early season MaxPreps ranking for Conference 4A. Only Salpointe Catholic at No. 10 is ranked higher in Southern Arizona.
The Panthers are led in scoring by senior guard Kevin Quintero (17 ppg) and sophomore forward Trey Lyle (14 ppg).
Ronnie Lise has taken over the program from longtime head coach Ben Hurley. Hurley stepped down last spring after 15 seasons leading the Panthers. He oversaw one of the best runs in school history when Amphi went 114-16 over four seasons (2009-2012) advancing to three state championship games and winning the 2011 4A Division II title.
The Bulldogs (3-5) are in their second season under Danny Smith. Safford finished 5-17 last season and has not had a winning season since going 18-12 in 2017-18.
Here are Southern Arizona top ranked boys teams (MaxPreps) to start the season:
- (11-0) Bisbee
- (6-2) Catalina Foothills
- (7-1) Sahuaro
- (5-0) St. David
- (7-2) Tucson
- (7-1) Baboquivari
- (4-2) Ironwood Ridge
- (7-3) Cienega
- (5-3) Salpointe Catholic
- (7-2) Rincon/University
- (6-1) Cholla
- (7-1) Amphitheater
- (7-0) Tanque Verde
- (5-4) Mica Mountain
- (4-3) Nogales
- (6-3) St. Augustine Catholic
- (4-4) Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- (3-3) Desert Christian
- (4-4) Benson
- (5-4) Mountain View (Tucson)
