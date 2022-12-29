Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl kicks off Friday at Arizona Stadium

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Ohio University Bobcats square off in the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Friday afternoon.
The University of Wyoming went 7-5 this football season. Craig Bohl is the first coach to take Wyoming to five bowl games. The Cowboys will try to match the school record of four straight bowl wins. This is their second appearance in the Arizona Bowl. They beat Georgia State 38-17 in 2019. Overall it will be there 18th bowl appearance.
Ohio University went 9-4 this football season. The Bobcats will also be trying for their fourth straight bowl win, as well as their third 10-win season since 1968. This will be there first Arizona Bowl and their 14th overall bowl game.
The Arizona Bowl will be held on Dec. 30. Kick-off is at 2:30 p.m. MST.
There will be a pep rally on Dec. 29 that will be held in Downtown Tucson, 5th Ave. and Toole from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST.
The festivities will continue on Dec. 30 on The University of Arizona campus at the East Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST. Followed by kick-off at 2:30 p.m. MST at Arizona Stadium.
On New Years Eve, there will be a Taco Bell New Year's Eve Downtown Bowl Bash in Downtown Tucson at 5th Ave. and Toole from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. MST.
For more information about the events and to find tickets to the game, visit The Arizona Bowl website here.