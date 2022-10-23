 Skip to main content
AHL: Roadrunners beat Bakersfield to sweep season-opening home series

HIGHLIGHTS: Laurent Dauphin recorded a hat-trick as Tucson completed a two-game home-opening sweep of Bakersfield

TUCSON -- Tucson Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin posted the first hat trick of his AHL career as Tucson beat visiting Bakersfield by a count of 5-3 for the second-straight game.

The win gave the Roadrunners (3-1-0-0) a two-game sweep of the Condors.

Goaltender Jon Gillies made his home debut as a Roadrunner and earned his first win for Tucson with 23 saves.

The Roadrunners head back out on to the road to face the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday (October 28-29).

Roadrunners defenseman Hudson Elynuik (76) tries to establish position in front of the goal during a 2022 game against Bakersfield

STAT SHEET

  • SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK (26) – TUC (30)
  • POWER PLAY: BAK (1/3) – TUC (1/4)
  • BAKERSFIELD SCORING: Darien Kielb (1), Xavier Bourgault (1 SH, 2 PP)
  • TUCSON SCORING: Hudson Elynuik (1), Jean-Sebastien Dea (2 PP), Laurent Dauphin (2, 3, 4 EN)

David Kelly contributed to this story.

