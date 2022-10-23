AHL: Roadrunners beat Bakersfield to sweep season-opening home series

TUCSON -- Tucson Roadrunners forward Laurent Dauphin posted the first hat trick of his AHL career as Tucson beat visiting Bakersfield by a count of 5-3 for the second-straight game.
The win gave the Roadrunners (3-1-0-0) a two-game sweep of the Condors.
Goaltender Jon Gillies made his home debut as a Roadrunner and earned his first win for Tucson with 23 saves.
The Roadrunners head back out on to the road to face the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday (October 28-29).
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK (26) – TUC (30)
- POWER PLAY: BAK (1/3) – TUC (1/4)
- BAKERSFIELD SCORING: Darien Kielb (1), Xavier Bourgault (1 SH, 2 PP)
- TUCSON SCORING: Hudson Elynuik (1), Jean-Sebastien Dea (2 PP), Laurent Dauphin (2, 3, 4 EN)
