AHL: Cracknell stays hot but Roadrunners lose 4th straight

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Adam Cracknell scored twice and had an assist for Tucson but Ontario rallied with single goals in the third period and overtime to win on the road at Tucson Arena 4-3.
It was the third multiple-point game in a row for Cracknell, who has three goals and four assists over that stretch. The Roadrunners captain now has eight goals on the season.
Michael Carcone posted his second straight multi-point game with his 8th goal and 18th assist on the season. Jon Gillies had 19 saves in goal for Tucson.
The Roadrunners (10-7-3-0) sits in seventh place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division after 20 games.
The same two teams will wrap-up their two-game series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Roadrunners will welcome Coachella Valley to town on Tuesday and Wednesday.
STAT SHEET
- SHOTS ON GOAL: Ontario (23) – Tucson (47)
- POWER PLAYS: Ontario (2/4) – Tucson (0/3)
- ONTARIO SCORING: Lias Anderson (6 PP), Andre Lee (1), Helge Grans (2), Quinton Byfield (8 PP, OT)
- TUCSON SCORING: Mike Carcone (8), Adam Cracknell (7, 8)
- TIME OF THE GAME: 2:30
- ATTENDANCE: 2,810
