 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHL: Cracknell stays hot but Roadrunners lose 4th straight

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Reign win in overtime to hand Tucson a fourth straight defeat

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Adam Cracknell scored twice and had an assist for Tucson but Ontario rallied with single goals in the third period and overtime to win on the road at Tucson Arena 4-3.

It was the third multiple-point game in a row for Cracknell, who has three goals and four assists over that stretch. The Roadrunners captain now has eight goals on the season.

Michael Carcone posted his second straight multi-point game with his 8th goal and 18th assist on the season. Jon Gillies had 19 saves in goal for Tucson.

The Roadrunners (10-7-3-0) sits in seventh place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division after 20 games.

The same two teams will wrap-up their two-game series on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Roadrunners will welcome Coachella Valley to town on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ben McCartney (23) mixes it up via TR

Tucson's Ben McCartney (22) and Ontario's Taylor Ward (20) mix it up at the end of the 1st period of a 2023 American Hockey League game

STAT SHEET

  • SHOTS ON GOAL: Ontario (23) – Tucson (47)
  • POWER PLAYS: Ontario (2/4) – Tucson (0/3)
  • ONTARIO SCORING: Lias Anderson (6 PP), Andre Lee (1), Helge Grans (2), Quinton Byfield (8 PP, OT)
  • TUCSON SCORING: Mike Carcone (8), Adam Cracknell (7, 8)
  • TIME OF THE GAME: 2:30
  • ATTENDANCE: 2,810

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you